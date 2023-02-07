Vinati Organics Q3 Results Review - Key Products To Maintain Pace Of Growth: ICICI Direct

Vinati Organics Ltd.'s numbers were marginally below our estimates on the revenue front while it was above our estimates on the Ebitda and profit after tax front, driven by softening in raw material prices.

Reported revenue growth of 37.9% YoY to Rs 508.7 crore, led by demand pickup in Iso Butyl Benzene and stable demand from ATBS and Isobutylene.

Vinati Organics' gross margins increased 270 basis points YoY and 662 QoQ to 51.6% while Ebitda margin grew 705 bps YoY and 598 bps to 32.2%. Absolute Ebitda was up 77% YoY to Rs 163.8 crore.

Profit after tax increased 51% YoY to Rs 125.4 crore.