Vinati Organics Q2 Results Review - Muted Performance, Recovery Eyed From Q4: Dolat Capital
Q2 FY24 weakness led by destocking; margin contracts QoQ
Dolat Capital Report
Vinati Organics Ltd.'s revenue contraction (-21% YoY) was volume led on inventory destocking by customers (primarily ATBS). Management guides recovery to begin from Q4 FY24, as Q3 continues to witness the impact of destocking (December year end for overseas customers; unlikely to see inventory build-up).
FY24 revenue expected to be moderately below Rs 20 billion (including Rs 1.0 billion from anti-oxidants; National Company Law Tribunal approval recd). Iso Butyl Benzene to remain steady in FY24 while BP volumes grow. Margin expected ~26% in FY24 on product mix changes.
Capex outlay remains intact (minor delay in ATBS) as end-user demand remains intact across products of Vinati Organics ; current challenges transient in nature.
