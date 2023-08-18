Vinati Organics Q1 Results Review - Volume Pressure; FY25E Numbers Downgraded: Centrum Broking

Vinati Organics Ltd. reported muted Q1 performance marred by demand challenges in exports market despite product prices being relatively resilient.

Exports volumes were impacted due to higher offtake in H2 FY23 which is expected to normalise in H1 FY24E with the ongoing inventory destocking. Resultantly, Vinati’s revenues/ Ebitda/profit after tax declined 15%/ 17%/ 18% YoY and 14%/ 28%/ 28% QoQ.

2-Acrylamido-2-Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid expansion and MEHQ/ Guaiacol projects are on track and likely to be commissioned by end-FY24E. For ATBS expanded capacity, management confided that product offtake is secured from existing customers thus will not impact volumes despite competition coming in.

We believe that impact from competition may be felt from FY25E.

For FY24E, management guided revenues of ~Rs 20 billion with 20-25% growth for FY25E. Based on its guidance, we have lowered our earnings estimates for FY24E/ FY25E substantially by 15%/ 21%.

Due to weakness in chemical sector, we have lowered our valuation multiples across the sector and Vinati’s price/earning multiple from 35 times to 33 times.

Based on our revised estimates and lower multiple, we downgrade the stock from 'Buy' to 'Sell' with a revised target price of Rs 1,625 (earlier Rs 2,190).