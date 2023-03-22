Vinati Organics - Profitability Momentum Continues: Geojit
Maintain positive stance given its focus on introduction of new products by leveraging growth opportunities in existing portfolio.
Geojit Research Report
Vinati Organics Ltd. enjoys global leadership in two specialty chemicals, with a market share of 70% in isobutyl benzene and 80% in ATBS (2-Acrylamindo 2-Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid).
Revenue grew by 38% YoY in Q3 FY23, exceeding our expectations, driven by its key products ATBs and healthy growth across other segments. Nine months-FY23 profit after tax was up by 40% YoY.
Ebitda grew by 77% YoY, while margins expanded by 700 basis points YoY to 32.2% led by superior revenue growth and better product mix. Consequently, profit after tax grew by 51% YoY.
Revenue growth momentum is expected to continue, given strong demand for its key products, capacity expansion and higher contribution from new products.
Synergies owing to backward and forward integration, strong cash flows, healthy balance sheet and return on capital employed and return on equity of above 24% (five year average), instills confidence.
