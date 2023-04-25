Vimta Labs — Expect All Segments To Register Growth In Next Three-Four Years: HDFC Securities

Vimta Labs Ltd. is one of the leading contract research and testing company with India’s largest laboratory (~four lakh square feet), equipped with latest infrastructure. It provides a wide range of services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food, consumer goods, electronic and electrical, agrochemical, healthcare, environmental and medical devices etc.

Company derived around 60% of revenue from pharma segment, 15-20% from diagnostic segment while ~15% from food segment and the balance from others. Vimta Labs has a network of 16 laboratories and six clinical diagnostic patient service centers in India, including food testing and clinical diagnostics.

With a highly diverse, multi-disciplinary team of 1280 people including scientific and technical professionals, the company’s expertise and high standards of quality have enabled to partner with global market leaders, as well as small and medium companies across various industries. It has food testing laboratories in eight cities across India, which is the largest network in India.

Vimta reported highest ever revenue, operating profit and profit after tax for FY22. It was driven by strong growth across business segments. Company aspires to reach revenue of more than Rs 500 crore by the year 2025/2026 which implies ~20% CAGR in revenue over FY22-25E.

Vimta started electromagnetic interference /electromagnetic compatibility services during Q4 FY22 which caters to IT, defence suppliers, medical devices, telecom, electronics and allied industries. We believe this segment could drive revenue and profitability from FY24E onwards.

Vimta had planned a total capex of Rs 50-60 crore in FY23. Total capex outlay for the next two years would be around Rs 100-110 crore which includes growth capex of Rs 60 crore.