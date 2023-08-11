Vijaya Diagnostics Q1 Results Review - Revenue Uptick, Margin Stability Key To Positive Stance: Yes Securities
The company reported 16% YoY revenue growth, largely in line with our expectation of 14% growth.
Yes Securities Report
Vijaya Diagnostics Centre Ltd. reported a better revenue performance with like for like patient volume growth of 13% YoY adjusted for 50,000 Covid patients in the base quarter.
Realisation per footfall also surprised on the higher side; increase in volumes led to operating leverage which partly offset the rise in other expenses on account of opening of ~5 hubs and 15-20 spokes in the last 12 months.
With newly opened centres like Tirupati, Rajmundry and Panchguta doing well, reckon slight miss on volumes should be recovered in the coming quarters.
We would keenly watch the breakeven timeline for newly opened hubs and spokes as that would be a good indication of incremental capital efficiency, footfalls and, consequently, margin trajectory too.
We tweak our volume growth assumption marginally to 16% for FY25 along with change in realization/footfall to Rs 1475/patient (from Rs 1455) along with higher other income resulting in earnings per share upgrade of 8-13% over FY24/25.
Retain 'Add' as there could be revenue buoyancy over next few quarters due to Rs 1.3 billion capex incurred last year.
Our revised target price stands at Rs 530 (earlier Rs 460) based on ~36 times FY25 EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.