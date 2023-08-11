Vijaya Diagnostics Q1 Results Review - Revenue Uptick, Margin Stability Key To Positive Stance: Yes Securities

Vijaya Diagnostics Centre Ltd. reported a better revenue performance with like for like patient volume growth of 13% YoY adjusted for 50,000 Covid patients in the base quarter.

Realisation per footfall also surprised on the higher side; increase in volumes led to operating leverage which partly offset the rise in other expenses on account of opening of ~5 hubs and 15-20 spokes in the last 12 months.

With newly opened centres like Tirupati, Rajmundry and Panchguta doing well, reckon slight miss on volumes should be recovered in the coming quarters.

We would keenly watch the breakeven timeline for newly opened hubs and spokes as that would be a good indication of incremental capital efficiency, footfalls and, consequently, margin trajectory too.

We tweak our volume growth assumption marginally to 16% for FY25 along with change in realization/footfall to Rs 1475/patient (from Rs 1455) along with higher other income resulting in earnings per share upgrade of 8-13% over FY24/25.

Retain 'Add' as there could be revenue buoyancy over next few quarters due to Rs 1.3 billion capex incurred last year.

Our revised target price stands at Rs 530 (earlier Rs 460) based on ~36 times FY25 EPS.