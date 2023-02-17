Vijaya Diagnostic Q3 Results Review - Steady Performance, Healthy Outlook: ICICI Securities

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance was broadly in line with our estimates. Revenues grew 2.1% YoY (down 6.3% QoQ) to Rs 1.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.1 billion). Covid revenues were negligible during the quarter.

Ebitda margin declined 120 basis points QoQ to 39.1% (our estimate: 38%) due to negative operating leverage.

We remain positive on the stock mainly due to Vijaya Diagnostic’s business-to-consumer focus (95% of revenues in Q2 FY23), highest margin within the industry and continued focus on deeper expansion in its dominant regions.

These strengths synergise with supportive macro factors, including the likelihood of a faster shift of market to organised players.

Further expansion in the east, especially Kolkata, may drive medium- to long-term growth. However, incremental competition may affect near-term performance.