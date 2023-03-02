Vesuvius India Q4 Review - Capex To Drive Growth: ICICI Direct
Higher steel production and technological advancement is expected to drive refractories demand.
ICICI Direct Report
Vesuvius India Ltd. reported revenues at Rs 348.4 crore, grew by 34.5% YoY aided by better demand in steel, cement, which consume more than 80% of refractories products. And marginally de-grew by 1.3% on QoQ basis.
For CY22 total revenue came at Rs 1342.6 crore grew by 28.2%.
Ebitda came at Rs 39.5 crore, grew by 96% YoY with Ebitda margins expanded by 356 basis points YoY to 11.3% and contracted by 282 bps on QoQ.
For CY22 Ebitda came at Rs 163.9 and grew by 65.1% with 12.2% margins as against 9.5% in CY21. Gross margins contracted by 160 bps to ~39.4% on YoY basis and 70 bps on QoQ basis.
Vesuvius India reported profit after tax at Rs 27.6 crore, grew by 110.4% YoY, amid good operational performance.
Vesuvius India recommended dividend for CY22 of Rs 8.25 per share (Rs 7.25 in CY21) with face value of Rs 10.
