Venus Pipes Q2 Results Review - Stellar Performance; Remarkable Growth In Exports: Centrum Broking
Higher exports and ramp up lead to revenue growth and margin expansion
Centrum Broking Report
During Q2 FY24, Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd. reported highest ever Ebitda of Rs 347 million (versus our estimate: Rs 312 million) up 26% QoQ. Despite stainless steel pipes realisation decline by 5-10% QoQ, ramp up of piercing facility aided in higher cost saving.
Further, exports sales jumped significantly to 15% of total (versus ~5% of sales mix in FY23) supporting growth of 7% QoQ in total sales. Currently, it has total order book of Rs 2.1 billion which is equally between among welded and seamless pipes and 25% share is export orders.
As a result, Venus Pipes' operating margins reported improved by 277 bps QoQ to 18.1%. We expect faster ramp up in volumes and hence increase sales volume estimate by 3-3.5% for FY24 and FY25 respectively and also lowered realisation by ~9% in FY24 and 4% in FY25.
We revise our earnings estimate downwards by 14% and 4% for FY24 and FY25 respectively. Also, we roll over our valuation to 25 times price-to-earning to mid-FY26E EPS of 74/share and arrive at target price of Rs 1844/share (Earlier: Rs 1809/share). Reiterate 'Buy' rating on the stock.
