Vedanta - Strong Domestic Growth Story; Capacity Expansion Underway: Motilal Oswal
Metal consumption in India is expected to remain robust, driven by the ‘trinity of manufacturing, infrastructure and energy’.
Motilal Oswal Report
Our analysis of Vedanta Ltd.’s FY23 annual report showed that despite volatility in prices and elevated input costs, domestic demand remained resilient for the company.
The metals and mining sector is expected to contribute substantially to India’s gross domestic product, and Vedanta expects domestic demand to outpace global demand till FY30.
Vedanta is a metal and mining powerhouse with presence across zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, oil and gas, copper, ferro chrome, iron ore, power and steel.
Financial highlights:
In FY23, consolidated revenue grew 11% YoY to Rs 1,473 billion; however, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax were down 23% and 45% YoY at Rs 344 billion and Rs 108 billion, respectively. The FY23 performance was affected by a reduction in metal prices, lower realisations, higher input costs, and an unfavorable macro-economic scenario, which was partially offset by higher volumes and Indian rupee depreciation.
Debt at HoldCo:
Vedanta Resources has adhered to all the debt repayment timelines and has already deleveraged $3.3 billion as of May 2023 as against its three-year $4 billion target. As on date, Vedanta Resources has a total debt of ~$6.4 billion, and HoldCo is expected to continue its deleveraging journey and adhere to deleveraging commitments.
Valuation:
Vedanta is currently trading at 5.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 280.
Downside risks:
Any delay in repayment or failure to raise further capital at HoldCo will adversely impact Vedanta. Almost 100% of the promoter holding is pledged and any negative scenario will have an adverse impact on the company.
Dividend payout:
In order to meet debt repayment commitments at HoldCo, Vedanta declared a record dividend of Rs 101.5 per share. We believe Vedanta will follow a similar strategy to adhere to future debt commitments. To fulfill its debt repayment commitments, Vedanta Resources relies heavily on dividend payouts by Vedanta, which in turn relies on Hindustan inc Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
