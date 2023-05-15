Vedanta Q4 Results Review - Cash Generation To Remain Elevated: Systematix
Strong performance in the aluminium and zinc international segments was offset by weak performance in the oil and gas division.
Systematix Research Report
Vedanta Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 consolidated Ebitda at Rs 94.6 billion (-30.6% YoY, +33.8% QoQ) was 6% above our estimate.
Strong performance in the aluminium (+93% QoQ Ebitda) and zinc international (+43% QoQ Ebitda) segments was offset by weak performance in the oil and gas division which saw Ebitda decline by 16% QoQ.
Consolidated operating cash flow for FY23 remained strong at Rs 330 billion (-5% YoY) despite a 23% YoY decline in consolidated Ebitda in FY23. Ebitda to cash conversion (before working capital changes) remained strong at 99% in line with the three-year average of 100%.
Management remains bullish on the overall commodities demand scenario and has stepped up groupwide capex by more than 40% to $1.7 billion for FY24.
FY23 Dividend payout of Rs 299 billion (Rs 80/share) helped reduce debt at parent Vedanta Resources Ltd. by $2 billion. We believe dividend is likely to remain elevated at Rs 60-80/share over FY24/25 driven by a sharp reduction in energy costs, especially for coal, implying a yield of 22-29% providing strong downside support.
Vedanta consumes more than 36 million tonne of coal across its various business and the sharp 70% drop in coal prices is positive.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
