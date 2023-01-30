Vedanta Q3 Results Review - Volume Expansion, Resource Integration To Drive Rerating: Systematix
Q3 closed with net debt higher by Rs 60 billion due to sustaining capex and dividend payout.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Vedanta Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 consolidated Ebitda at Rs 70.6 billion (down 34.6% YoY, down 8.2% QoQ) was 7% above our estimate. Strong performances at Zinc India, Zinc International, power, and oil and gas divisions were offset by weak performance in the aluminium, steel, and iron ore businesses due to lower commodity prices.
Operational performance remained strong with the aluminium and zinc international businesses recording their highest-ever volumes. Pre-capex free cash flow remained strong at Rs 65 billion and is expected to stay elevated over FY23-25E, supporting a high dividend payout (more than 60%).
Vedanta trades at ~21% dividend yield, which provides downside support. The sale of Zinc International assets to group company Hindustan Zinc for $3 billion is positive in our view as it would drive synergies, streamline group structure and help upstream cash.
We adjust our FY23E/24E Ebitda by -11%/-2% respectively to reflect adjustments to our annual commodity price and cost assumptions.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Vedanta Q3 Results: Profit Drops 41% But Beats Estimates
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.