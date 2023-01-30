Vedanta Q3 Results Review - Volume Expansion, Resource Integration To Drive Rerating: Systematix

Vedanta Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 consolidated Ebitda at Rs 70.6 billion (down 34.6% YoY, down 8.2% QoQ) was 7% above our estimate. Strong performances at Zinc India, Zinc International, power, and oil and gas divisions were offset by weak performance in the aluminium, steel, and iron ore businesses due to lower commodity prices.

Operational performance remained strong with the aluminium and zinc international businesses recording their highest-ever volumes. Pre-capex free cash flow remained strong at Rs 65 billion and is expected to stay elevated over FY23-25E, supporting a high dividend payout (more than 60%).

Vedanta trades at ~21% dividend yield, which provides downside support. The sale of Zinc International assets to group company Hindustan Zinc for $3 billion is positive in our view as it would drive synergies, streamline group structure and help upstream cash.

We adjust our FY23E/24E Ebitda by -11%/-2% respectively to reflect adjustments to our annual commodity price and cost assumptions.