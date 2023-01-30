Vedanta Q3 Results Review - Revenue Inline But Miss On Ebitda; Costs Likely To Decline: Motilal Oswal

Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net sales stood at Rs 341 billion in Q3 FY23 (flat YoY and down 7% QoQ), in line with our estimate. The reduction in revenue QoQ was due to a decline in commodity prices and lower strategic hedging gains, partially offset by favorable forex movement.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 71 billion (down 35% YoY and 8% QoQ), below our estimate of Rs 94 billion due to lower Ebitda from aluminum, steel, zinc and power businesses. Ebitda fell QoQ due to lower commodity prices, higher input costs and lower strategic hedging gains.

Vedanta's adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 16 billion (down 63% YoY and 1% QoQ), 52% below our estimate of Rs 32 billion due to weak operating performance and higher depletion from the oil and gas vertical.

London Metal Exchange prices continued to decline QoQ/YoY. Copper/aluminum/zinc prices declined 17%/16%/11% on a YoY basis.