Vedanta Q3 Results Review - Revenue Inline But Miss On Ebitda; Costs Likely To Decline: Motilal Oswal
Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 71 billion, below our estimate due to lower Ebitda from aluminum, steel, zinc, power businesses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Vedanta Ltd.'s consolidated net sales stood at Rs 341 billion in Q3 FY23 (flat YoY and down 7% QoQ), in line with our estimate. The reduction in revenue QoQ was due to a decline in commodity prices and lower strategic hedging gains, partially offset by favorable forex movement.
Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 71 billion (down 35% YoY and 8% QoQ), below our estimate of Rs 94 billion due to lower Ebitda from aluminum, steel, zinc and power businesses. Ebitda fell QoQ due to lower commodity prices, higher input costs and lower strategic hedging gains.
Vedanta's adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 16 billion (down 63% YoY and 1% QoQ), 52% below our estimate of Rs 32 billion due to weak operating performance and higher depletion from the oil and gas vertical.
London Metal Exchange prices continued to decline QoQ/YoY. Copper/aluminum/zinc prices declined 17%/16%/11% on a YoY basis.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Vedanta Q3 Results Review - Volume Expansion, Resource Integration To Drive Rerating: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.