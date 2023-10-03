Vedanta - Proposes Demerger Into Independent ‘Pure Play’ Commodity Companies: Motilal Oswal

Vedanta Ltd. announced its plan to demerge its existing business verticals into six independent ‘pure play’ companies i.e. Vedanta Aluminum, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals and Vedanta.

This move aims to unlock stakeholder value, attract strategic investment, improve competencies, and ensure transparency.

The proposed demerger is anticipated to conclude, with separate units being listed, within the next 12-15 months, subject to all the necessary approvals from shareholders, lenders, creditors, and regulatory authorities.

The proposed demerger will be a simple vertical split, i.e., for every one share held in Vedanta, the shareholders will receive one additional share of the newly listed five entities.

Vedanta will remain listed and will include the newly proposed semiconductor and display verticals while also functioning as the holding company for Hindustan Zinc Ltd.