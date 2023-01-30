Vedant Fashions Q3 - Soft Headline Revenue Growth Likely Due To Lower Number Of Wedding Days: ICICI Securities

Vedant Fashion Ltd.’s (Manyavar) soft same-store sales growth (negative YoY, low single digit versus pre-Covid) has been underwhelming in Q3 FY23. This may be due to a significant shift in wedding days to Q4 FY23 (~10 days in Q3 versus more than 30 days in Q4). Also, the base quarter (Q3 FY22) had benefits of deferred wedding due to Covid in previous months (especially in Q1 FY22). Hence, revenue growth was primarily driven by retail expansion.

Weeding-out seasonality, on nine-month basis, high double-digit SSSG is comforting. Positively, margins stay strong – gross margins maintained (very good in the current inflationary context), while Ebitda and profit after tax margins expanded meaningfully (highest ever) led by operating leverage.

We believe retail expansion rate has been decent, but could be accelerated further. Better than expected operating margins led to beat in profit after tax estimates. Sharp recovery in business during January 2023 is encouraging.