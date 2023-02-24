Varun Beverages - Soaring Temperature To Aid Volume Growth: Axis Securities

We believe Varun Beverages Ltd. is well placed under current market situation as early onset of summer season is expected to drive overall beverage sales across regions.

Further, initial report on possible El-nino (deficit rainfall) could delay the rural recovery which would led the entire fast moving consumer goods pack (excluding ITC Ltd.) under wait-and-watch mode.

Hence, in this current volatile market situation we expect Varun Beverages along with ITC (firing on all cyclinder) provides better earning visibility than other fmcg peers in the near term.

Varun Beverages has been in our top picks portoflio since long and we continue to remain positive on the stock on a mid to long term basis.

We estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 17%/21%/25% over CY22-24E based on the above mentioned rationales.