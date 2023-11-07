Varun Beverages Q3 Results Review - Volume Growth, Higher Realisation Drive Sales: Motilal Oswal

Varun Beverages Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 22% YoY in Q3 CY23, led by strong volume growth (up 15.4% YoY) and high realisation (up 5.6% YoY to Rs 176/case) in both India and international regions.

PET chip prices softened for another quarter, resulting in a 160 basis points YoY gain in gross margins. Varun Beverages' gross margin/Ebitda per unit case each grew by 9% YoY to Rs 97.8/Rs 40.1, supported by lower raw material prices.

We maintain our CY23/CY24/CY25 estimates and reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,090.