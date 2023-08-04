Varun Beverages Q2 Results Review - Softening Raw Material Prices Drive Operating Profit: Motilal Oswal
Earnings in line with our estimates.
Motilal Oswal Report
Varun Beverages Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 13% YoY in Q2 CY23, led by growth in volumes (up 4.7% YoY) and higher realisation (up 8.2% YoY to Rs 179/case).
Sales volume growth in India was adversely impacted by abnormally high unseasonal rains throughout the quarter.
Softening of PET chips prices led to a 200 basis points YoY improvement in gross margins.
Varun Beverages' gross margin/unit case grew 12% YoY to Rs 93.8, while Ebitda/unit case improved 15% YoY to Rs 48.12, supported by favorable operating leverage.
We maintain our CY23/CY24/CY25 estimates and reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940.
