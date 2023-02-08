Varroc Engineering Q3 Results Review - On Consolidation Phase, Negatives Factored In: Dolat Capital

Varroc Engineering Ltd. displayed a dismal performance in Q3 FY23. Revenue stood at 17.16 billion (-6% QoQ) led by weak volume of two-wheelers (especially fall in volume of Bajaj Auto Ltd.). Ebitda stood at Rs 1.28 billion, margin contracted 137 bps QoQ to 7.5 %.

Two-wheeler growth is still weak as lower end of the segment has not picked up and exports were impacted by geo-political issues. Two-wheelers demand is expected to recover gradually from Jan-23 but material improvement is likely only from FY24.

Management is confident to outperform industry growth led by introduction of new products (like electronics and electric vehicles) and new orders wins in lighting, metallic and polymer business.

Varroc started mass production of both traction motor and controller for Bajaj Auto (Value 15,000 per vehicle for both put together) and also developed electronic fuel injection.