Vardhman Textiles Q4 Review — Easing Of Raw Material Prices To Enable Gradual Margin Recovery: ICICI Direct

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. reported a QoQ increase in revenues though revenues remained lower YoY. Easing of raw material cost led to QoQ improvement in gross margins and Ebitda margins.

On a QoQ basis, sales increased 5% to Rs 2486 crore (YoY decline of 8%).

Vardhman Textiles' gross margin improved 147 basis points QoQ to 38.5% (YoY decline of 987 bps). Ebitda margin improved 300 bps QoQ to 10.5% (YoY decline of 790 bps). Profit after tax was up 55% QoQ to Rs 158 crore (YoY decline of 51%).

Key triggers for future price performance: