Vardhman Textiles Q4 Review — Easing Of Raw Material Prices To Enable Gradual Margin Recovery: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Vardhman Textiles Ltd. reported a QoQ increase in revenues though revenues remained lower YoY. Easing of raw material cost led to QoQ improvement in gross margins and Ebitda margins.
On a QoQ basis, sales increased 5% to Rs 2486 crore (YoY decline of 8%).
Vardhman Textiles' gross margin improved 147 basis points QoQ to 38.5% (YoY decline of 987 bps). Ebitda margin improved 300 bps QoQ to 10.5% (YoY decline of 790 bps). Profit after tax was up 55% QoQ to Rs 158 crore (YoY decline of 51%).
Key triggers for future price performance:
The key factor for enhanced competitiveness and improvement in profitability will be price parity of Indian cotton prices with global cotton.
Stress witnessed by competing countries like Pakistan owing to varied internal factors can be beneficial for Indian cotton spinners, which can lead to increased order flow from global clients.
China plus one strategy of global retailers and government initiatives like free trade agreements would provide sustainable long term growth opportunity.
We expect revenue compound annual growth rate of 6.3% (FY23-25E) and margins to improve towards the lower band of the normal long term range of 18-22% in FY25.
