Vardhman Textiles Q4 Results Review - Green Shoots Visible As Utilisation Picks Up: Systematix

Vardhman Textiles Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue increased 5% QoQ to Rs 24.9 billion (down 8% YoY), 6% above our estimate of Rs 23.5 million. We attribute the rise in revenue to 23% QoQ increase in yarn volumes, as export demand picked up post opening of China.

Volumes in grey/processed fabric fell 4%/12% QoQ, respectively, as most brands continued to grapple with high inventory. Gross margin expanded 150 basis points QoQ (contracted 987 bps YoY) to 38.5%, as Vardhman Textiles began liquidating its high cost inventory.

Ebitda margin improved 300 bps QoQ (contracted 790 bps YoY) to 10.5%, 40 bps above our estimate of 10.1%. Ebitda increased 47% QoQ but fell 48% YoY to Rs 2.6 billion (above our estimate of Rs 2.4 billion). Reported profit after tax increased 51% QoQ but dropped 51% YoY to Rs 1.5 billion (above our estimate of Rs 1.2 billion).

Vardhman Textiles' management indicated that capacity utilisation at the spinning segment has improved and is currently operating at close to full capacity; the industry operates at 80-85% levels.

Lower cotton production in Pakistan led to demand shifting to India for coarser counts of cotton from countries like China.

In addition, the ban on Chinese cotton by the U.S. too forced Chinese apparel makers to source yarn from elsewhere. Green shoots are also visible in the home textile segment, where utilisation has started to improve.