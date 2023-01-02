Vardhman Special Steels - Multiple Levers To Unlock Growth In Near-Term: HDFC Securities

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. is among India’s leading steel bar producers for automotive applications. It caters to various sectors such as engineering, automotive, tractor, bearing and allied industries.

The company is a part of Vardhman Group, whose flagship company, Vardhman Textiles Ltd. is the largest shareholder in Vardhman Special Steels (~60.8%).

The company is expanding its capacity to 2.3 lakh million tonne by FY25 from current level of two lakh million tonne, which will mainly be funded through equity infusion and internal accruals. Increased capacity coupled with higher operating margin of ~10-11% will improve the net cash accruals in the near term, which will be sufficient to cover the future annual net debt obligations.

The management focus on value added steel business, high capacity utilization (~95%) and considerable backward integration (~90%) should drive growth in operating income and improve profitability over the medium term.

Susceptibility to fluctuations in raw material prices, exposure to cyclicality in demand in the automotive industry and rising competition are some of the key risks to watch out for.