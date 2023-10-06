Vadilal - A Household Name In Ice-Cream: IDBI Capital
Brand Vadilal has a 16% market share in Indian organized market of Rs 200 billion.
IDBI Capital Report
We interacted with Vadilal Industries Ltd.'s management to understand its business.
Vadilal a household name in ice-cream was established in 1907. Over the years, company has travelled through four generations of Gandhi’s and currently is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ice-cream, frozen dessert, candy and processing and exporting food products.
Vadilal has foothold in northern, eastern and western regions of India and export contributes 13% to its revenue (FY23).
It aims to maintain mid-teens sales growth in coming four-five years with Ebitda margin of 15%+. Importantly its Ebitda margin expanded by a 200 basis points YoY in FY23 to 16% (despite cost inflation), indicating its brand strength.
For growth, company is contemplating shifting its Bareilly plant to other location where it aims to set up a plant with a much larger capacity.
