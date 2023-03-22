VA Tech Wabag - Drift Towards Engineering, Procurement: Geojit
Healthy order book provides visibility.
Geojit Research Report
VA Tech Wabag Ltd. is a Chennai based multinational which provides water recycling and reuse solutions for municipal and corporate clients.
Q3 FY23 revenue was down 12.6% YoY to Rs 652 crore. However, the margins improved by 130 basis points YoY to 11.5% and profit after tax stood at Rs 47 crore in the current quarter. This is due to the decline in input costs.
The order book remains strong at Rs 10,037 crore (3.43 times trailing twelve months revenue), which provides strong visibility for the next two to three years.
The company focuses on engineering and procurement and international projects as they provide better margins and improve the working capital cycle.
Given the healthy order book and increasing demand for water related projects domestically as well as internationally, we see potential growth in the business.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
