V-Mart - Tier 3/4 North India Value Consumer A Few Quarters From Recovery: Nirmal Bang
We see a huge runway for growth as it is currently concentrated only in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Nirmal Bang Report
During the last 45 days, we have hosted the management of V-Mart Retail Ltd. for an investor interaction, spoke to the Chief Executive Officer of a ~100 store regional value fashion retailer, which is focused on core markets of the company (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand) and did a round of store visits of ‘Unlimited’ and other value fashion retailers in Hyderabad.
The key takeaways from these interactions/visits are:
1. the significant volume decline seen by V-Mart on a same-store-sales basis from pre-pandemic days is not a company specific problem. It seems to stem from significant loss of purchasing power among the lower end consumers in the tier-III-IV towns where the company is present (UP/Bihar/Jharkhand and Eastern India).
While it is likely that some element of heightened competitive intensity is impacting sales, 70-80% of the decline is due to the weakened consumer sentiments in these towns, in our view.
This has largely stemmed from higher and sticky inflation and the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the purchasing power of consumers due to rising medical expenses, loss of income, building up of debt, etc.
2. the incomes of core consumers in tier-I and above cities have recovered faster and therefore the negative impact on SSSG is a lot lesser.
