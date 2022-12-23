V-Mart - Tier 3/4 North India Value Consumer A Few Quarters From Recovery: Nirmal Bang

During the last 45 days, we have hosted the management of V-Mart Retail Ltd. for an investor interaction, spoke to the Chief Executive Officer of a ~100 store regional value fashion retailer, which is focused on core markets of the company (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand) and did a round of store visits of ‘Unlimited’ and other value fashion retailers in Hyderabad.

The key takeaways from these interactions/visits are:

1. the significant volume decline seen by V-Mart on a same-store-sales basis from pre-pandemic days is not a company specific problem. It seems to stem from significant loss of purchasing power among the lower end consumers in the tier-III-IV towns where the company is present (UP/Bihar/Jharkhand and Eastern India).

While it is likely that some element of heightened competitive intensity is impacting sales, 70-80% of the decline is due to the weakened consumer sentiments in these towns, in our view.

This has largely stemmed from higher and sticky inflation and the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the purchasing power of consumers due to rising medical expenses, loss of income, building up of debt, etc.

2. the incomes of core consumers in tier-I and above cities have recovered faster and therefore the negative impact on SSSG is a lot lesser.