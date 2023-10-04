V-Mart - Soft Rural Demand; H2 Recovery May Be Strong: ICICI Securities

We have cut our FY24-25E Ebitda estimates of V-Mart Retail Ltd. by ~4% due to slower than expected pick-up in rural demand, End-of-season-sale stress, and investments required (long gestation turnaround) in LimeRoad. We model revenue / Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 17 / 27 over FY23-25E.

We maintain 'Add' rating on the stock with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 2,200 (earlier Rs 2,550).

Key downside risks:

Raw material costs turning inflationary, increase in competitive intensity from online/offline players.