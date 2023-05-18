V-Mart Q4 Results Review - Unlimited, Online Segment Drag Overall Performance: ICICI Securities

V-Mart Retail Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result continues to be tepid. Its revenue performance has been decent (at 8% versus 12% retail expansion four year compound annual growth rate, 80% revenue share).

In Unlimited, we like the relative outperformance in new stores (versus the acquired ones) led by strategic interventions such as:

smaller size stores at ~8,000 square feet (versus 10,000 sqft acquired stores), lower average selling price (-7% YoY FY23), high focus on tier-III cities (75% stores added in tier-III cities in FY23).

V-Mart's overall profitability has been affected by Unlimited, given that 20% of its stores are still experiencing negative Ebitda. Net store addition rate remains healthy at 11%).

Geographical diversification in retail expansion (65% new stores added outside the top three markets) is noteworthy. Integration of online business (LimeRoad) is tracking well. However, current Ebitda loss (during Q4 FY23) has significantly impacted overall profitability.

We believe LimeRoad is likely to strengthen V-Mart’s capabilities in building its omni-channel strength. However, the cash burn required to operate the business will likely have a negative impact on profitability in the near term.