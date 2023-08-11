V-Mart Q1 Results Review - LimeRoad Integration Continues To Hurt Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Net loss of Rs 219 million versus Rs 205 million net profit YoY (miss).
Motilal Oswal Report
V-Mart Retail Ltd. posted a net loss of 219 million (our estimate: net loss of Rs 2 million), primarily due to weak same-store sales growth and losses from Limeroad losses.
These factors contributed to a significant 740 basis points reduction in Ebitda margin. Revenue growth for V-Mart (excluding LimeRoad and Unlimited) grew 15%, mainly driven by footprint additions.
We have cut FY24E Ebitda by 28%, led by Rs 800 million Ebitda loss in LimeRoad and a prolonged recovery period.
However, we maintain our FY25E Ebitda, as we anticipate a recovery in SSSG and the mitigation of losses of Rs 500 million in LimeRoad.
We model a revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 18%/30% over FY23-25. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,740 (based on 12 times enterprise value/Ebitda on March-25E).
