V-Guard - Well-Defined Growth Strategy In Place: Yes Securities
Simon Electric acquisition to trigger geographical and product diversification.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
V-Guard Industries Ltd.'s management vision and strategies to achieve 15% revenue compound annual growth rate over medium term reflect company’s conviction in good measure.
The Simon Electric Pvt Ltd. acquisition and integration will pave for geographical as well as product diversification. We reckon FY25 will reflect the full impact of the management vision and strategy, while FY24 will largely be an year of consolidation.
We expect V-Guard to deliver FY23-25 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16%/33%/40% on consolidated basis.
We maintain our target multiple to 40 times and upgrade the stock to 'Add' recommendation with revised target price of Rs 345.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.