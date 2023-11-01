V-Guard Q2 Results Review - Green Shoots Visible; Model Recovery In FY25: ICICI Securities

Takeaways from V-Guard Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24:

gross margin is reverting to pre-Covid levels (+ 449 basis points YoY in Q2 FY24), Business to business segments have maintained healthy growth whereas business to consumer segments (consumer durables) continued to report dismal performance, and there is improvement in working capital.

We expect a recovery in FY25 due to likely revival in consumer demand, stability in input prices and exhaustion of high cost inventory. We expect profitability in consumer durables to revive in H1 FY25.

The distribution, sourcing and media buying synergy benefits post Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. acquisition are likely to be realised in H2 FY24 and FY25.

We remain constructive on V-Guard and maintain 'Add' rating with discounted cash flow based unchanged target price of Rs 335 (implied price/earning of 46 times FY25E).