V-Guard Q1 - Strong Performance In Electronics; Sunflame Synergies Are Key For Rerating: ICICI Securities

We model the synergy benefits to accrue in H2 FY24 and FY25.
ICICI Securities Report
V-Guard Industries Ltd. reported improvement in gross margins (+251 basis points YoY) due to commodity deflation similar to peers. However, we believe the key drivers for rerating of V-Guard would be-
expected synergy benefits in distribution and sourcing and likely improvement in market shares for V Guard as well as Sunflame Enterprises,
the consumer durables segment is economic value added negative since FY22 due to lower margins. We believe the revival in profitability of consumer durables is key earnings growth driver and
repayment of debt (savings in interest cost) will lead to additional funds for brand building and distribution expansion.
We remain positive on V-Guard and maintain 'Add' rating with discounted cash flow based revised target price of Rs 335 (implied price/earning of 38 times FY25E; earlier target price: Rs 275).
