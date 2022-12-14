V-Guard Industries - 'Sunflame’ To Scale Up Kitchen Portfolio: ICICI Direct

V-Guard Industries Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises Ltd. for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

In the last three years, Sunflame’s revenue grew at 15% compound annual growth rate (higher than industry growth of ~10-12%) supported by new product launches and geographical expansions.

It will finance this acquisition through a mix of debt and internal accruals (V-Guard had net cash of ~Rs 151 crore as on September 2022).

With the offer price, Sunflame is valued at 1.9 times FY22 sales and 20 times FY22 earnings.