V-Guard Industries - 'Sunflame’ To Scale Up Kitchen Portfolio: ICICI Direct
V-Guard has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Sunflame for a consideration of Rs 660 crore.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
V-Guard Industries Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises Ltd. for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.
In the last three years, Sunflame’s revenue grew at 15% compound annual growth rate (higher than industry growth of ~10-12%) supported by new product launches and geographical expansions.
It will finance this acquisition through a mix of debt and internal accruals (V-Guard had net cash of ~Rs 151 crore as on September 2022).
With the offer price, Sunflame is valued at 1.9 times FY22 sales and 20 times FY22 earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
V‐Guard Industries - Sunflame Enterprises Acquisition Will Rev Up Kitchen Growth Engine: Centrum Broking
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
V-Guard Industries - Sunflame Enterprises Acquisition Likely To Be DCF-Accretive: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.