V-Guard Industries - Expansion Into Non-South Markets Is A Positive: Nirmal Bang
Industry outlook for kitchen appliances remains bullish.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We hosted the management of V-Guard Industries Ltd. They highlighted the growth drivers for kitchen appliances segment and how Sunflame Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. would be a key beneficiary. Furthermore, product portfolio enhancement, increasing stock keeping unit across categories and shift towards in-house manufacturing would bring topline as well as bottomline growth in the medium to long term.
Continued expansion of non-Sunflame segments in Non-South markets, coupled with cross-leveraging of the strong Southern distribution network for expanding the Sunflame segment bodes well for the overall business.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 305, valuing it at 31.5 times June 2025E earning per share. Near term risks persist in terms of slower growth in Sunflame, lower-than-expected growth in electricals (pre-dominantly pumps and switches and switchgears) and higher-than-expected costs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
V-Mart- Lack Of Visibility On Pick-Up In Pre-Pandemic Levels Revenue Growth, Margin, Return Ratio: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.