Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO - Subscribe For Listing Gains, Says Motilal Oswal
Given the current buoyant market and high interest for small finance bank stocks, the issue could garner some curiosity.
Motilal Oswal's IPO Report
Issue size:
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s Rs 5 billion initial public offering consists of entirely fresh issue, which would result in promoter’s stake reducing to 69.3% post-IPO. The funds raised from the fresh issue would be utilised to augment its tier-1 capital base.
The issue, with a price band of Rs 23-25 a share, opened today for subscription and closes on July 14.
Financials:
Utkarsh SFB’s net interest income grew at 35% compound annual growth rate over FY21-23 led by 29% CAGR in gross loan portfolio. Its pre-provision operating profit/net profit grew much faster at 41%/90% CAGR.
Current account and savings account ratio stood at 20.9% while retail deposits formed 61.6% of the total deposits. The bank has healthy asset quality with its gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset at 3.2%/0.4% while provision coverage ratio stood at 95.8% at FY23 end. Its return ratios are robust with return on asset/return on equity of 2.3%/19.9% on diluted basis.
Risk and concerns
Small finance bank is subject to inspections by regulatory authorities, including by the Reserve Bank of India.
57% of Utkarsh SFB’s advances in the micro-banking segment are towards customers located in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and any adverse changes in the conditions affecting the region can adversely impact its business.
Its non-convertible debentures are listed on BSE and in the past, there were certain inadvertent delays by the bank in making certain disclosures and regulatory filings to BSE under the listing regulations. It has filed settlement applications before Securities and Exchange Board of India under show cause notice issued by SEBI on account of such inadvertent delays.
48% of total deposits are bulk deposits. A partial or complete withdrawal of such deposits by any of its customers could adversely affect its business.
67% of its advances, including micro-banking loan portfolio, are unsecured and are not supported by any collateral that could help ensure repayment of the loan.
About the company
Utkarsh SFB is the third fastest growing SFB in terms of gross loan portfolio, recording 31% CAGR over FY19-23 to Rs 140 billion. It’s main offering is micro-banking loans (66% of GLP as of FY23 versus 82% in FY21) which the bank reduced over the years in order to diversify its portfolio.
While micro banking loans grew at 16% CAGR over FY21-23, non-micro banking loans (retail/wholesale loans, housing loans, commercial vehicle/ construction equipment loans, and gold loans) grew at 77% CAGR on low base.
It is well diversified geographically with presence in 26 states/union territories with 830 banking outlets.
Our view
Utkarsh SFB is one of the leading SFBs with robust financials, good asset quality and healthy return ratios The issue is priced at 1.1 times FY23 adjusted book value (on fully diluted basis), which seems comfortable.
Given the current buoyant market and high interest for SFB stocks, the issue could garner some curiosity. We suggest investors to 'Subscribe' for listing gains to IPO.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
