Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO - A Leading SFB With A Pan India Presence: Geojit

Considering its promising industry outlook, we assign a 'Subscribe' rating on a short to medium term basis.
Investment Rationale
Small finance banks’ loan portfolio is expected to grow strong at ~ 22% over FY23-25E while the deposits are expected to grow at 40%-45% compound annual growth rate over the same period, driven by rural penetration. (source: CRISIL MI&A).
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. witnessed a CAGR of ~31% in its gross loan portfolio, reaching Rs. 13,957 crore, while its total deposits grew at a CAGR of ~38% to Rs 13,710 crore as of March 31, 2023. This can be attributed to expansion of outlets, post-pandemic recovery, diverse products, and customer acquisitions.
Amongst the peers, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has best cost to income ratio of 54.15% in FY23, through cost-efficient practices like automation and digitisation of various process including loan disbursements.
Net interest income grew ~44% in FY23 to Rs 1,529 crore, while net interest margin improved to 9.6% in FY23 from 8.8% in FY22.
The return on asset improved from 1.1% to 2.4% over FY21-23 while the return on equity improved from 10% to 22.8% over the same period, which is impressive within the industry.
The pre-provision operating profit grew ~64%YoY to Rs 838 crore in FY22-23, attributed to increased gross loan portfolio, deposit growth, improved non-performing assets, and expanded operations in new geographical areas.
Gross non-performing asset ratio reduced to 3.2% in FY23(6.1% in FY22)and net non-performing asset ratio came down to 0.4% (2.3% in FY22), led by normalisation of business activities post pandemic. Provision coverage ratio improved to 88.3% in FY23 from 63.6% in FY22.
At the upper price band of Rs 25, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is available at a prive/book value of 1.4 times FY23, which appears reasonably priced compared to peers. Considering its resilient performance post Covid, consistent growth in loan book and deposits, healthy return ratios, best cost to income ratio, pan India presence and promising industry outlook, we assign a 'Subscribe' rating on a short to medium term basis.
Purpose of IPO
As per small finance bank listing guidelines, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is required to list its equity shares on the stock exchanges within three years from reaching a net worth of Rs 500 crore. On this background, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank came up with the IPO comprising of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore.
The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds for augmenting its tier-I capital base to meet its future capital requirements and towards meeting the expenses in relation to the issue.
Key Risks
Business concentration risk (~31% of advances towards customers in Bihar and ~26% of advances in Uttar Pradesh).
Competition from other SFBs, non banking financial companies, micro finance institutions and cooperative banks.
About the company
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, incorporated in April 2016, based in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is a leading small financial enterprise in India. It has achieved the third fastest growth in gross loan portfolio among SFBs with more than Rs.6,000 crore gross loan portfolio. The bank has 830 outlets spread across 22 states and four Union Territories, with customer base of 3.5 million as of March 31, 2023.
