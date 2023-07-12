Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO - A Leading SFB With A Pan India Presence: Geojit

Purpose of IPO

As per small finance bank listing guidelines, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is required to list its equity shares on the stock exchanges within three years from reaching a net worth of Rs 500 crore. On this background, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank came up with the IPO comprising of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds for augmenting its tier-I capital base to meet its future capital requirements and towards meeting the expenses in relation to the issue.