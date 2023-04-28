UTI AMC Q4 Results Review - Yield Compression Could Be Slower In FY24/25: Prabhudas Lilladher
Core earnings miss led by lower revenue and higher opex.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. saw a weak quarter as operating yields at 13 basis points missed our estimate by 5 bps due to revenue miss of 5% and opex being higher to our estimate by 9%.
Other opex spike of 27% QoQ was due to one-time expenses, which is expected to normalise. Equity yields (75 bps) declined by 7-8 bps YoY in FY23; however, yield contraction in FY24/25E could be lesser than FY23 as lower yielding assets under management now makes up for 80% of equity AuM.
On a blended basis, we are factoring an average 2 bps fall in yields in FY24/25 (5 bps in FY23).
We cut core earnings by 11% in FY24/25E as we trim revenue by ~4.0%. Valuation is undemanding at 11 times on FY25E core earnings per share and we maintaining multiple at 14 times on FY25E core EPS.
We see two key levers for stock to re-rate beyond 14 times-
distribution of excess cash to investors and
TATA AMC buying a majority stake in UTI AMC.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.