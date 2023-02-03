UTI AMC Q3 Results Review - Overall Yield Stagnant Despite Equity Yield Rising: Yes Securities

The yield in the equity business inched up 1 basis point QoQ for UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. Despite that, overall revenue yield remained stagnant at 37 bps on sequential basis.

This is mainly on account of category mix change and the only category to see a sequential rise in share of assets under management was the exchange-traded funds and Index fund business, whose share rose 285 bps QoQ and 702 bps YoY to 37% of total AUM. Management stated that the rise in the share of ETF will remain a factor exerting some downward pressure on yield.

UTI AMC's management is optimistic about fresh inflows into the debt segment once the policy rate peaks out. The company expects the key policy rate to peak at 6.5% and, once that happens, debt funds would become attractive again to investors.

Medium duration funds of one-four year horizon would be of particular interest to investors.