UTI AMC Q2 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Opex Leverage To Support Earnings: Prabhudas Lilladher

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. saw a weak quarter as core income missed our estimate by 5.7% due to lower revenue led by reduction in mutual fund yields by 2 basis points QoQ to 33.6 bps. Fall in MF yields was driven by-

decline of 6bps in balanced yields to 84 bps, Total expense ratio reduction in exchange traded fund from 7 bps to 4 bps and yield decline in debt by 4 bps to 22 bps due to strong inflows in short duration funds.

Equity performance remains sub-optimal which is impacting net flows resulting in market share fall to 4.33% (-15 bps QoQ). Opex leverage could benefit UTI AMC and we envisage opex/asset under management to reduce from 30 bps to 23 bps over FY23-26E.

We trim core income for FY24/25E by 7%/3% due to 5% cut in revenue led by lower yields.

Stock is attractively valued at 13.8 times implying a 42% discount to Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

Key levers for re-rating are-

TATA AMC buying majority stake in UTI AMC and excess cash distributed to investors.

Rolling forward to September-25 core earning per share we maintain target price at Rs 900. Retain ‘Buy’.