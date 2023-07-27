UTI AMC Q1 Results Review - Equity Business Under-Performing, Downgrade: Yes Securities
Growth in equity assets have been sub-par due to the under-performance in the flagship equity fund.
Yes Securities Report
Net equity inflows have been negative for the quarter for UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. The flagship fund has not performed well over the past one-1.5 years but management is confident of a turnaround in performance.
Management is reviewing both investment strategy and sales strategy surrounding equity business.
There has been a rise in equity yield by 1 basis point from 72 bps to 73 bps but this does not seem due to structural factors:
The mark to market impact has caused some of the old (higher yield) equity assets under management to rise. Negative net equity sales for the quarter has caused the new (lower yield) equity flows to have a lesser impact.
Overall revenue yield may decline 1-2 bps over the next two quarters or so. The is due to the rise in share of the ETF business and also due to the launch of the planned NFO.
We downgrade UTI AMC from ‘Buy’ to ‘Add’ with a revised price target of Rs 960:
We value UTI at 17.1 times FY25 price/earning at which it would trade at a FY25 price/book of 3.0 times.
Result Highlights
Revenue: Revenue from operations at Rs 2,828 million was up/down 4.9%/-1.6% QoQ/YoY leading/lagging the growth of MF quarterly average assets under management at 3.9%/10.6% QoQ/YoY.
Share of Equity in AUM: Share of Equity in AUM at 29% was down -17 bps QoQ and -39 bps YoY.
Share of B-30 in AUM: Share of B-30 at 22% was flat QoQ but down -130 bps YoY.
Channel mix: Share of Banks+ND, MFD and Direct channel was 7%, 26% and 67%, respectively in overall AUM.
Operating profit margin: Calculated operating profit margin for the quarter, at 40.6%, was up 691 bps QoQ but down -715 bps YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
