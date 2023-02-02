U.S. Fed Raises Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points, Dollar May Slip Further Till 99.50 Levels: ICICI Direct

Key Highlights-

The U.S. Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rate by 25 bps to a range between 4.50% and 4.75% and signalled its intention to keep raising them possibly in smaller increments. Hence, the U.S. Fed may go for one more hike by 25 bps in the March meeting taking it up to 5%.

Federal Open Market Committee also decided to continue with its balance sheet reduction as announced in May 2022.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the pace of inflation has cooled but the central bank needs more evidence to be confident that inflation is on a sustained downward path.