U.S. Fed Monetary Policy Review - Hawks Are In The Air: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
In less than 24 hours, three of the major central banks (Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank) raised their interest rates by 50 basis points each.
Even though the outcomes were widely on the expected lines, but the tone and forward guidance were extremely hawkish.
One cannot fail but notice the similarities between the three monetary policy outcomes:
sticky core inflation persisting for a considerable period of time,
tightness in the labour market,
management of an extraordinarily high balance sheet and
rising concerns for a recession.
