U.S., European Retailer Tech Spend Outlook: Near-Term Discretionary Spend Remains Challenged: ICICI Securities
Consumer demand has been resilient given tailwinds of low unemployment levels, rising wage levels, and pockets of disinflation.
ICICI Securities Report
Key takeaways from recent quarterly results of large U.S. and European retailers:
Retail sales growth was largely resilient as reflected in higher than expected growth for home depot and Walmart in the June 2023 quarter. Walmart has also increased sales and operating income guidance for CY23.
Discretionary retail continues to be under pressure.
Some retailers have highlighted their ongoing technology investments for improving customer and employee experience across physical and digital channels, speeding up online deliveries and exploring artificial intelligence and large language models for predictive analytics.
