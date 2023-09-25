U.S. Economy - FOMC’s Goldilocks Projections Overlook Impending Fiscal Drag: ICICI Securities

We expect U.S. real gross domestic product to grow above 4% QoQ in Q3 CY23, inducing a further 25 basis points hike in the Fed Funds rate at the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on November 01, 2023.

At this week’s meeting, the FOMC’s median projections suggested a Goldilocks economy in CY23, with real GDP growing 2.1% (versus the projection of 1% in June 2023) while core personal consumption expenditure inflation was projected to end CY23 at 3.7% (versus 3.9% previously).

But the U.S. economy has benefited from a persistent fiscal stimulus over recent quarters. This will be abruptly withdrawn in Q4 CY23, with a cap on non-defense discretionary spending coming into force as part of the debt ceiling deal agreed in May 2023, and student loan interest payments set to resume on Oct, 01 2023. The consequent decline in personal consumption is still likely to tip the U.S. into recession in Q4 CY23-Q1 CY24.