UPL Q4 Results Review — Lacklustre Operating Performance; Outlook Bleak: Prabhudas Lilladher
High cost inventory provision with low fixed cost led to margin contraction.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We trim our FY24E/25E estimates by 16%/12% and target multiple from 14 times earlier to 12 times currently, to factor in subdued growth and margin outlook in the near term primarily led by-
high inventory levels in key regions;
adverse weather conditions impacting demand; and
falling raw material cost scenario exerting pressure on realisations and margins.
UPL Ltd. reported weak set of numbers below our and consensus estimates with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax of Rs 165.7 billion/Rs 30.1 billion/ Rs 8.2 billion (up 5%/down 16%/down 46% YoY).
Citing bleak demand environment globally coupled with pressure on realisations and margins, UPL has guided for 6-10% revenue growth and 8-12% Ebitda growth in FY24E.
Management has not provided debt repayment guidance for FY24, stating debt to be at comfortable levels. We expect revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 8%/20% over FY23-25E.
