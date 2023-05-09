UPL Q4 Results Review - Increase In Supplies From China Led To Inventory Losses: ICICI Securities

Post lifting Covid led restrictions, there is strong revival in supplies of agrochemicals from China and it has led to correction in prices of post-patent agrochemicals. Due to unfavorable supply: demand situation, UPL Ltd. has reported inventory losses of ~Rs 12 billion in Q4 FY23.

While it has initiated multiple cost saving programs, we model UPL’s H1 FY24 to be under pressure.

UPL’s FY24 revenue guidance of 6-10% and Ebitda guidance of 8-12% implies revival in agrochemicals in H2 FY24 and strong growth in non-agrochemical portfolio.

One positive from Q4 FY23 was strong growth in key growing markets such as Latin America (Brazil, Mexico) and India indicating likely market share gains.

We cut FY24-25 earnings estimates to factor in weakness in commodity prices post steep increase in supplies from China. We model revenue and Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over FY23-FY25E, with return on capital employed more than cost of equity.