UPL Q4 Results Review - Increase In Supplies From China Led To Inventory Losses: ICICI Securities
Model impact to continue in H1 FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
Post lifting Covid led restrictions, there is strong revival in supplies of agrochemicals from China and it has led to correction in prices of post-patent agrochemicals. Due to unfavorable supply: demand situation, UPL Ltd. has reported inventory losses of ~Rs 12 billion in Q4 FY23.
While it has initiated multiple cost saving programs, we model UPL’s H1 FY24 to be under pressure.
UPL’s FY24 revenue guidance of 6-10% and Ebitda guidance of 8-12% implies revival in agrochemicals in H2 FY24 and strong growth in non-agrochemical portfolio.
One positive from Q4 FY23 was strong growth in key growing markets such as Latin America (Brazil, Mexico) and India indicating likely market share gains.
We cut FY24-25 earnings estimates to factor in weakness in commodity prices post steep increase in supplies from China. We model revenue and Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over FY23-FY25E, with return on capital employed more than cost of equity.
