UPL Q4 Results Review - Higher Agrochemical Inventory To Create Near-Term Challenge: Motilal Oswal

UPL Ltd. reported muted Q4 FY23 revenue growth of 4% YoY, primarily led by decline in post-patented product prices with ramp-up of supply from China as well as lower sales in North America (down 14% YoY).

Operating performance deteriorated (down 16% YoY) due to liquidation of high-cost inventory, idle capacity costs (Rs 2.0-2.5 billion) to achieve competitive inventory position and unfavorable region mix (rise in share of Latin America).

Gross debt/net debt reduced to Rs 230 billion/Rs 169 billion in FY23 from Rs 258.7 billion/ Rs 189 billion in FY22 (i.e. net debt reduced by $440 million versus guidance of $500 million in Q3 FY23).

Factoring in UPL’s weak Q4 FY23 performance, we cut our FY24E/FY25E earnings by 13%/9%.