UPL Q4 Results Review - A Washout Quarter; Pain In Near Term: Centrum Broking

UPL Ltd. reported dismal performance in Q4 with 5% YoY rise in top-line supported by favorable pricing however impact from high cost inventories, idling of capacities, product mix led to 20%/ 43% decline in Ebitda/profit after tax. Ingress of Chinese post-patented products particularly in latter half of Q4 led to significant disruption in pricing and supplies leading to subdued performance.

Management indicated that Q1 FY24E is also likely to be under pressure and situation to start improving from Q2. During FY23, UPL generated significant ~$800 million cash flows which helped to reduce the net debt by $440 million (guidance of $500 million) along with share buy-back.

Although, the company didn’t explicitly guide for debt reduction, it indicated that cash flows would be utilised to pare debt. For FY24E, UPL guided 6-10% revenue growth accompanied by 8-12% Ebitda growth and return on capital employed improvement by 125-175 bps YoY. UPL also shared platform wise financial performance which we have used for sum-of-the-parts valuation valuation.