UPL Q2 Results Review - Muted Performance Across Geographies Due To High Inventory: Motilal Oswal

UPL Ltd. reported a weak Q2 FY24 with a 19% YoY decline in revenue. This was primarily attributed to continued downward pressure on agrochemical price (down 15% YoY), leading to destocking of inventory by distributors (volumes down 7% YoY).

All the regions witnessed a sales decline ranging from as high as 57% (North America) to as low as 4% (rest of the world). 

Gross debt (excluding perpetual bond) mounted to Rs 339.3 billion in September-23 from Rs 325.5 billion in September- 22, while net debt (excluding perpetual bond) increased to Rs 307 b as of September- 23 from Rs 285.1 billion as of September- 22. 

Factoring in UPL’s subdued performance in Q2 FY24, we cut our FY24E/ FY25E earnings by 11%/9%. Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 590.