Upcoming AMFI Size Classification: ICICI Securities On Stocks That Will Dominate Upgrades

The upcoming semi-annual list of stocks classified by size by AMFI will take into account data from July 2022 to Dec 2022, which incidentally was largely a period of rising equity valuations with Nifty 50 growth at ~17% during the period.

Stocks likely to see upgrades from mid to large size and small to mid size are largely from cyclical sectors (industrials, banks and discretionary consumption).

Bank stocks (especially public sector undertakings), which have significantly outperformed over H2 CY22, are likely to observe significant improvement in market-cap size ranking within their respective categories (large, mid, and small).

However, they have not been able to jump categories (small to mid, and mid to large) in large numbers and have only been able to improve their rank within a size category.