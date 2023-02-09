Uno Minda Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance Continues: Systematix

Uno Minda Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 operating performance was ahead of our and consensus estimates driven by robust topline performance. Despite high energy costs (at India casting division) and European arm, Ebitda margin was resilient at 11.6% (up 80 basis points YoY, up 50 bps QoQ).

The company has embarked on next leg of capex cycle with robust order wins in switches, alloy wheels and lighting segments.

Uno Minda has cemented its position in the electric vehicle supply chain, with Rs 61,300 (~50% of vehicle cost) worth of contents in the e-two-wheeler and e-three-wheeler segments; these include key components like battery packs, battery management system, traction motor and controllers and DC-DC converters.

Uno Minda continues to benefit from industry premiumisation, as its content per vehicle has increased significantly over the last few years. We expect Ebitda margin to benefit from commodity prices softening and operating leverage benefits.